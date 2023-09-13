General Mills India, part of US-based packaged food major, General Mills Inc., is setting up a new plant in Maharashtra with an investment of about ₹100 crore. This will help the company double its manufacturing footprint in the country. This company added the facility will serve as the epicentre for manufacturing Pillsbury baking mixes for the Indian market and is expected to be operational by August 2024.

The new plant will be General Mills’ second manufacturing facility for Pillsbury Baking Mixes in India. The company held the groundbreaking ceremony of the new plant on Wednesday.

‘’India is among General Mills’ priority markets worldwide. In recent years, our business in India has consistently accelerated growth and the new manufacturing plant reinforces our dedication to growing in India by delighting more consumers and catering to evolving consumer needs. The decision to double production capacity with the new plant is a testament to General Mills‘ commitment to the growth and success of the baking community.,” said Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director of Global Emerging Markets at General Mills in a statement.

Pillsbury introduced its baking mixes to India in 1999. The company believes the new plant will strengthen Pillsbury’s position in the segment.

“The bakery industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth. The new facility will mark Pillsbury’s commitment to serving more bakers in India and supporting their business growth,” said Anand Khurana, country director for General Mills India.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills portfolio includes brands such as Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo and Haagen-Dazs among others.