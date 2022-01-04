Geniemode raises $7 million Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures

B2B cross-border e-commerce company Geniemode has raised $7 million Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures.

Geniemode enables global buyers to source reliably from suppliers in India and Southeast Asia. The company says it has buyers in the US, Latin America, the UK, EU and Australia. The buyers range from small independent retailers to large retail chains.

The company is working with more than 100 suppliers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The fresh funds will be used to scale the company’s tech platform, geographical presence, design capability, and buyer and vendor base.

Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, Geniemode, said, “We are very excited to have Info Edge Ventures double down on their conviction in us in quick succession.”

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, said, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Geniemode team as they emerge as the platform of choice for global buyers in furniture, home, fashion and allied categories.”