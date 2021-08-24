Gennova’s mRNA vax gets nod for Phase II, III trials

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
India’s indigenously-developed mRNA vaccine has received regulatory nod for Phase II and III clinical trials, said an official statement on Tuesday.
This is the second mRNA vaccine to reach advanced trial stage, after Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, which is already in use in the US and several other countries.
The vaccine developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals was approved for further trials by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as the apex regulatory body found the interim clinical data from Phase I trials submitted by the firm satisfactory.
The Vaccine Subject Expert Committee reviewed the interim Phase I data and found that the candidate HGCO19 was safe, tolerable, and immunogenic in healthy volunteers who participated in the study, said the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), which provided part funding for the development of the vaccine.
Gennova has already submitted a proposal for conducting Phase II and III trials to the DCGI.
According to the DBT, the trials will be conducted in India at 10-15 sites in Phase II and 22-27 sites in Phase III. Gennova plans to use the DBT-ICMR clinical trial network sites for the study.
Gennova’s mRNA-based vaccine development programme was partly funded by the DBT in June 2020. Later on, the DBT further supported the programme under the Mission Covid Suraksha, implemented by its agency, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).
“It is a matter of great pride that the nation’s first mRNA-based vaccine is found to be safe and the DCGI has approved Phase II/III trials. We are confident that this will be an important vaccine for both India and the world. This is an important milestone in our Indigenous Vaccine Development Mission and positions India on the global map for novel vaccine development,” said Renu Swarup, DBT Secretary and BIRAC Chairperson.
Sanjay Singh, CEO, Gennova, said: “After establishing the safety of our mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate HGCO19 in Phase I clinical trial, Gennova’s focus is to start Phase II/III pivotal clinical trials. Alongside, Gennova is investing in scaling up its manufacturing capacity to cater to the nation's vaccine requirement.”
