Gensol Engineering Limited, an Ahmedabad-based player in the renewable energy sector, in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the consortium has emerged as a winning bidder for 237 MW annual capacity under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for setting up an electrolyser manufacturing plant.

This bid, results of which were announced on Wednesday, was issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The Gensol-Matrix consortium has secured a cumulative 300 MW capacity, including a prior 63 MW awarded in the first tranche of the SECI tender that equates to an incentive of ₹450 crore under the PLI scheme, stated an official release.

Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd. stated, “Winning this PLI capacity under the National Green Hydrogen Mission is a testament to our commitment and technical capabilities. It not only strengthens our position in the green hydrogen sector but also opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration in renewable energy.”

Gensol & Matrix are promoted by common promoters and will continue to collaborate in the Green Hydrogen space and its derivatives, including Green Steel and Green Ammonia domain, utilising the skill set of each entity, the release added.