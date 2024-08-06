Gentari Green Mobility India on Tuesday launched the Gentari Go app, an all-in-one customer experience platform, that enables users to seamlessly access clean energy offerings, from home solar to green mobility solutions such as EV charging points (CPs).

Gentari Go offers a suite of features designed to benefit both businesses and consumers. For businesses, the app empowers fleet operators with access to an extensive network of public chargers, business credits and optimised fleet management through telematics support.

Charging point operators can seamlessly integrate with the Gentari Go roaming hub, connecting both B2C and B2B customers, and providing immediate access to a larger customer base with additional revenue.

Car manufacturers and OEMs can enhance customer experiences with exclusive features like Membership Passes, Credits, AutoCharge, Plug & Charge and in-car integration.

For consumers, Gentari Go provides a seamless user experience with a simple, elegant interface that effortlessly guides first-time users through the discovery, activation, and payment processes.

extensive network

In addition to offering an extensive network of EV chargers and the ability to explore solar solutions through HomeScape by Amplus Solar, the app will soon introduce convenient in-app booking for test drives with leading EV brands in India. To further incentivise clean energy adoption, Gentari Go rewards users with points and redeemable incentives for contributing to clean energy causes.

Gentari Green Mobility India offers vehicle leasing and charging points (CPs). Its strategic partners, Numocity, Statiq, and ChargeZone, whose collaboration is instrumental in providing app users with access to over 1,500 chargers across India via Gentari Go.

Of the total 1,500 chargers, 300 are owned by Gentari, while the remaining are offered by the partners. The company aims to increase CPs through partnerships and collaborations. It has also leased out 3,200 electric three-wheelers and plans to increase business in this vertical.

India’s transportation sector is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with over 30 per cent of emissions coming from road transport. The country’s ambitious green mobility goals include achieving 30 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and expanding the EV charging infrastructure significantly.

Across Asia, Gentari Green Mobility’s network of more than 920 CPs covers Malaysia, Thailand and India while it has also deployed more than 3,800 EVs through its Vehicle-As-A-Service (VaaS) offering across India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Nikhil Thomas, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility India, highlighted the crucial role of green mobility initiatives in reducing India’s carbon emissions stemming from transportation.

“Our team is dedicated to advancing India’s green mobility agenda. The launch of Gentari Go today marks a significant milestone, providing solutions that enable efficient decarbonisation and improved operational efficiency for businesses of all sizes,” he added.