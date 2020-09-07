Geojit launches WhatsApp channel to simplify stock trading, MF investment

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind WhatsApp channel which will offer the convenience of stock trading through chatting with the dealers, investing in mutual funds, tracking fund transfer details and other essential reports, at the clients’ fingertips.

Developed by Geojit Technologies, the WhatsApp channel offers a superior trading and investment experience to clients, helping them manage their dealings from the safety and comfort of their homes in this pandemic phase.

Geojit has ensured that all communications on its channel are logged so that the trade confirmations through this channel have legal acceptance. The channel has the added advantage of safety features such as customer authenticity, traceability and self-service.

Jones George, Chief Digital Officer of Geojit, said, “The launch of the channel is a key milestone in the mission to further enhance customer convenience by combining our in-depth industry knowhow with technology intervention. Especially during the times of Covid-19, as everybody continues to work from home, our aim is to provide the most seamless, yet compliant, customer-dealer interaction without requiring any additional effort from the customer.”

Clients can access the WhatsApp channel by sending a message to +91 9995500044 from their registered mobile numbers. After successful authentication, they can access three customised services on WhatsApp — chat with dealer, self-service, and statement and reports.

In the chat with dealer service, after the verification process, the client can trade in equity and derivative products with the dealer associated with her/his branch through the chat mode. All communications between the client and the dealer are saved in the servers.

With the self-service module, clients holding FundsGenieMutual fund investment platform account can invest in mutual funds, and view recommendations as well as their portfolios.

The statements and reports facility allows clients to view ledger, fund transfer details and access research data, Jayadev M Vasantham, Vice President of Geojit Technologies, said.