Geojit launches WhatsApp channel to simplify stock trading, MF investment

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind WhatsApp channel which will offer the convenience of stock trading through chatting with the dealers, investing in mutual funds, tracking fund transfer details and other essential reports, at the clients’ fingertips.
Developed by Geojit Technologies, the WhatsApp channel offers a superior trading and investment experience to clients, helping them manage their dealings from the safety and comfort of their homes in this pandemic phase.
Geojit has ensured that all communications on its channel are logged so that the trade confirmations through this channel have legal acceptance. The channel has the added advantage of safety features such as customer authenticity, traceability and self-service.
Jones George, Chief Digital Officer of Geojit, said, “The launch of the channel is a key milestone in the mission to further enhance customer convenience by combining our in-depth industry knowhow with technology intervention. Especially during the times of Covid-19, as everybody continues to work from home, our aim is to provide the most seamless, yet compliant, customer-dealer interaction without requiring any additional effort from the customer.”
Clients can access the WhatsApp channel by sending a message to +91 9995500044 from their registered mobile numbers. After successful authentication, they can access three customised services on WhatsApp — chat with dealer, self-service, and statement and reports.
In the chat with dealer service, after the verification process, the client can trade in equity and derivative products with the dealer associated with her/his branch through the chat mode. All communications between the client and the dealer are saved in the servers.
With the self-service module, clients holding FundsGenieMutual fund investment platform account can invest in mutual funds, and view recommendations as well as their portfolios.
The statements and reports facility allows clients to view ledger, fund transfer details and access research data, Jayadev M Vasantham, Vice President of Geojit Technologies, said.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...