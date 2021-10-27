Companies

Geojit post 22% growth in PAT

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 27, 2021

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has posted a 22 per cent growth in its PAT at ₹40.47 crore in Q2FY22 against ₹33.28 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

PBT stood at ₹53.18 crore against ₹43.76 crore of Q2FY21.

Consolidated revenue registered a 17 per cent rise to ₹127.24 crore from ₹108.59 crore. EBITDA increased by 21 per cent to ₹61.71 crore from ₹50.96 crore.

As on September 30, the company’s assets under custody and management was worth ₹61,000 crore with over 11 lakh clients, a press release said.

