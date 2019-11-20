German firm’s petition against LEPL admitted

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Amaravati Bench, has admitted a petition for insolvency proceedings against LEPL Projects Limited, a promoter of the grounded airliner Air Costa.
Member Judicial Janab Mohammmed Ajmal, while admitting a petition moved by MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, which has its registered office in Ludwigsfelde, Germany, against LEPL for failing to pay up its dues, admitted the insolvency petition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
While rejecting the contentions of the debtor company and respondent LEPL, the Tribunal admitted the insolvency petition and appointed Medarametla SM Rajini as Interim Resolution Professional and declared a moratorium as per the provisions of IBC. Air Costa, part of the respondent LEPL, entered into an aircraft engine lease General Terms of Agreement with MTU Maintenance and Lease Services BV, Netherlands in November 2014. The airline had entered into an agreement in 2014 with MTU for aircraft related services during which the company had dues, MTU contended.
The airline, which commenced operations in October 2013, later stopped commercial operations in February 2017. The petitioner MTU contended that its dues were not paid up as per the agreement and knocked at the NCLT.
The respondent debtor contended that the petitioner approached the Tribunal seeking payments which were not due and there was no contractual default.
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...