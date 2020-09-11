German glass major SCHOTT AG appoints new MD

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
German glass major, SCHOTT AG's India arm, SCHOTT Glass India announced appointment of Pawan Kumar Shukla as the new Managing Director heading Schott's tubing plant in Gujarat.
With his 25 years of experience in the glass, lighting, pipes and electronics industry, Shukla was earlier holding the post of President Operations at Surya Roshni Ltd.
An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), in ceramic engineering as well as material science and metallurgy, Shukla has also worked with Corning JV in the CRT Division as a manufacturing head for twelve years.
Commenting on his new role, he said, "India is a frontrunner of the global pharma industry and primary pharma packaging is one of the most vital components in the entire production chain... While the domestic market is our key focus, our India plant also caters to the Asian market, thereby contributing to the pharmaceutical industry."
Shukla's role at the Jambusar facility, would be to achieve full potential of the team.
SCHOTT is delivering its highly specialised Fiolax glass tubes to leading pharma packaging players in India and abroad for preparing primary packaging products such as vials, syringes, etc.
Supporting the world’s fight against Covid-19 with vials capable of holding up to 2 billion vaccination doses, the German leader has reached agreements and started supplying to leading pharmaceutical companies including key players in India.
Given the exponential rise in demand for quality glass for pharma packaging, SCHOTT had inaugurated a new tank facility in its Jambusar plant, following an investment of EURO 21 million in 2018.
Considering rapid growth potential, SCHOTT had committed additional investments of EURO 26 million for yet another tank facility last year.
With a combined investment of €47 million and two new plants, SCHOTT’s India plant is well on track to double its production capacity, the company said in a statement.
