Getac helps hazardous industries manage digital transformation

Getac, a manufacturer of rugged tablets and PCs for military, manufacturing and automotive industries, is leveraging modern mobile solutions to enhance the productivity and deployment of the armed forces.

Laptops used by everyday consumers rest in relatively benign environments, indoors at room temperature, and are rarely exposed to harsh weather like rain or extreme heat. Military laptop users face much more extreme environments and need a laptop that can perform in harsh conditions.

Rowina Lee, Vice-President of Global Sales and Business Development Centre, Getac Technology Corporation, says the armed forces need to be dynamic and agile to respond to threats, for today’s conflict zones are not static and tactics and capabilities often differ substantially, leading to irregular warfare.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Lee said the defence sector is deeply rooted in the company’s history.

Expanding reach

“In 1989, Getac was established as a JV between Taiwanese computing group MiTAC and GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products to the US military. Since then, Getac has branched out into multiple industries where rugged computing solutions have a role to play,” said Lee.

Apart from the military, the company provides solutions to vertical markets such as automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, telecommunications, transport and logistics.

Lee said India is one of Getac’s key focus countries. Since 2016, the company has been working with distributors and service providers to establish and cater to a pan-India presence.

Energy sectors such as the oil and gas industry also have to cope with harsh work conditions like extreme temperatures, loud noises and hazardous chemicals. Operators have to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of large-scale equipment at offshore rigs.

Any downtime due to accidents or human error could translate to 1-3 per cent of lost revenue. Other hazardous sectors such as the chemical industry also face similar situations. Hazardous industries are now beginning to use applications from advances in AI and IoT technologies, with the company helping enterprises complete the last mile of digital transformation.

Select programme

“In September 2019, we launched the Getac Select programme, which combines preconfigured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into a series of solutions optimised for individual applications and user groups. Getac’s deep industry experience creates a particularly advantageous combinations of products and services as a single offering,” added Lee.

The challenges faced by several industries have increasingly required unique product and/or software configurations “that are not available off-the-shelf, this has made procurement more difficult and often involving compromises.” Getac Select “eliminates this by providing complete, preconfigured solutions to specific industry challenges, all from a single, central source,” added Lee.

The official maintains the streamlined approach also ensures fast delivery times. “By working with service partners around the world, Getac is able to provide a fully rugged warranty called ‘Bumper to Bumper’. This hassle-free guarantee means customers can depend on Getac to have their units back in service within days, minimising their enterprise IT costs,” said Lee.