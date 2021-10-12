GetVantage starts Bounce Back Capital initiative to help brands during festive season

GetVantage, a revenue-based financing fintech platform, has announced its Bounce Back Capital initiative to help brands of India rebound this festive season. GetVantage has allocated an initial corpus of $5 million (from funding partners and NBFCs) to be deployed via its founder’s platform.

The initiative is based on the feedback from customers and ecosystem partners who have expressed a dire need for larger investment as they look to meet increased consumer demand heading into the festive season, the first in two years since the pandemic started.

With this initiative, founders will be able to leverage various benefits and growth solutions that come with GetVantage’s founder’s platform from this month. Business-owners can now get up to $5,00,000 funding increased from the previous $2,50,000 limit.

Founders can get funded in as fast as seven days, the time reduced from 3-4 weeks. It will also offer performance-based capital to double-down on marketing, inventory, and logistics. It is now covering traditional SMEs as well, along with digital-first brands.

The platform is offering the same guarantee with Bounce Back Capital. “No equity. No warrants. No personal guarantees. No interest. No hidden fees. No board seats. One flat fee (now starting at 5 per cent),” it said.

Business owners will also be able to leverage business optimisation tools through its partner ecosystem (AWS, Razorpay, Freshworks, Adyogi, First Economy, Zoho, and others), and the ‘Founders For Founders’ mentor and support platform.

Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO of GetVantage, said, “All businesses have been adversely affected because of the pandemic. Bounce Back Capital was designed to help business-owners and brands quickly access the working capital they need to not just get back to business but bounce-back stronger than ever.”

In the last nine months, GetVantage has funded over 100 digital brands and SMEs across 20 sectors including eCommerce, D2C, gaming, SaaS, automotive, F&B, health & wellness, home, among others.