GHCL Q1 standalone net at ₹101 crore

Chemicals and textiles major, GHCL Limited posted standalone net profit of ₹101 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against ₹17 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, indicating a sharp 494% jump on a year-on-year basis.
Total standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹850 crore for the quarter, as against ₹436 crore in the same period last year.
On a consolidated basis, net profit for the quarter stood at ₹103 crore as against ₹13 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹854 crore as against ₹452 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
R S Jalan, Managing Director, GHCL said, “Our inorganic chemicals business demonstrated healthy volume growth with positive realisations supported by consistent demand in the key end-user categories. We believe this positive trend will continue going forward as demand has been stabilising and we are also looking to expand our portfolio to add some products to leverage our scale and expertise.”
The company’s inorganic chemical division’s revenue is ₹527 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to ₹346 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Home textiles business revenue is at ₹327 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2022 as against ₹94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
GHCL shares gained over 8 per cent to end at ₹388.80 on BSE Thursday.
