Gigamon, the US-based leader in deep observability, has opened a 76,767 sq ft office in the new Olympia Cyber Space building in Chennai. The new facility will become the second largest Gigamon office outside the company’s Santa Clara headquarters.

The new facility will serve as its second headquarters to meet the growing global demand for its Deep Observability Pipeline solution that delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools.

The new office is designed to serve up to 1,000 employees, says a release.

Since setting up a small R&D focussed office in Chennai in 2015, Gigamon has expanded its operations in the city to include engineering, sales, customer support, and HR functions.

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools, helping organisations eliminate security blind spots, optimise network traffic, and reduce tool costs to more efficiently and effectively secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Shane Buckley, president and CEO, Gigamon, said with the fastest growing economy in the G20, the Chennai office would help the company capitalise on the growing demand for Deep Observability Pipeline solution in India, across the broader APAC region, and around the world, he said in a release.

Gigamon serves over 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 per cent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of government and educational organisations worldwide, the release said.

