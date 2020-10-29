Gilead cuts 2020 sales outlook as Covid-19 drug remdesivir falls short

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday cut its 2020 revenue forecast, citing lower-than-expected demand and difficulty in predicting sales of remdesivir, the only treatment approved in the United States for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.
Remdesivir brought in $873 million in the quarter, below analysts’ estimates of $960 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Gilead Chief Commercial Officer Johanna Mercier said that although the United States saw a surge in Covid-19 cases over the summer, many were younger people and hospitalisation rates actually dropped. “Our assumption is in light of the surge this fall both in Europe and the US, those numbers will pop back up,” she said.
Gilead lowered the top end of its full-year sales outlook to $23.5 billion, which is below Wall Street estimates of $24.1 billion. The company had previously forecast 2020 sales as high as $25 billion.
“The revision in guidance is tied, not entirely, but almost entirely to expectations around Veklury,” Gilead Chief Financial Officer Andrew Dickinson said, using the brand name for remdesivir. “There was less demand in the third quarter than expected.”
ALSO READ Covid drug Remdesivir gets USFDA nod
Remdesivir is authorised or approved for use in more than 50 other countries around the world. It was one of the treatments given to the US President Donald Trump during his recent bout with Covid-19.
Gilead said some sales recorded in the third quarter are being held in inventory for use in the fourth quarter, and the volume of remdesivir purchased for government stockpiling purposes fell short of what the company had projected.
Remdesivir has become the standard of care for patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19, but many US doctors remain wary of using it in patients with less severe illness.
“There is still uncertainty about the pandemic and still lingering questions about the visibility of remdesivir with antibodies coming,” Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said, referring to experimental antibody drugs designed to treat Covid-19.
ALSO READ Covid-19: Mexico will not follow USFDA in approving Gilead’s Remdesivir drug
Gilead shares, which closed down 2 per cent, fell another 1.5 per cent in extended trading.
Third-quarter revenue of $6.6 billion beat the average analysts’ estimate of $6.31 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.11, topping Wall Street expectations by 21 cents.
Sales of the company’s flagship HIV drugs rose 8 per cent from a year earlier to $4.55 billion, as patient demand normalised following disruption related to the pandemic.
Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration in May after it was shown to shorten hospital stays for Covid-19 patients in a government-run clinical trial.
Commercial sales began in July and the FDA formally approved the drug this month, despite recent results from a World Health Organization-sponsored trial showing remdesivir did not improve patient outcomes.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...