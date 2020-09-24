Gilead to pay $97 million to settle US kickback probe

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Gilead Sciences Inc will pay $97 million to resolve US government claims that it used a purportedly independent charity to pay illegal kickbacks to cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket costs for its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Letairis.
Also read: Gilead’s Remdesivir gets emergency FDA nod to treat all hospitalised Covid-19 patients
The US Department of Justice said on Wednesday that the settlement resolves allegations that Gilead improperly used the Caring Voice Coalition (CVC) as a conduit to cover thousands of patients’ co-payment obligations.
Gilead’s actions enabled the Foster City, California-based drugmaker to boost revenue, ran from June 2007 to December 2010, and violated the federal False Claims Act, the department said. The Act prohibits drugmakers from offering anything of value to induce Medicare patients to buy their drugs.
“Gilead used data from CVC that it knew it should not have, and effectively set up a proprietary fund within CVC to cover the co-pays of just its own drug,” said US Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston.
He said that such conduct undermines Medicare’s co-pay structure, which Congress meant to prevent against inflated drug prices.
Drugmakers cannot subsidise co-payments for older Americans enrolled in Medicare, but may donate to independent non-profits that provide such assistance.
In a statement, Gilead said it addressed concerns raised by the government, and does not believe it violated the law. It also said there were no allegations that patients who received medication did not need it.
Gilead’s settlement resulted from an industry-wide probe led by Lelling’s office into drugmakers’ support for so-called patient assistance charities.
Eleven drug companies including Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc and United Therapeutics Corp have reached more than $1 billion of settlements with the government. Four foundations and a pharmacy have also settled.
