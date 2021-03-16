Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Gland Pharma Ltd has entered an agreement to supply up to 252 million doses of the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s (RDIF) Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is the first of multiple partnerships being explored by Gland Pharma to leverage its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to support global supply of Covid-19 vaccine,” the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Hyderabad- based Gland Pharma will be leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for the production of the vaccine.

“The agreement will see Gland Pharma utilising its Drug Substance and Drug Product facilities at its sites in Hyderabad,” the company said.

The production is expected to commence from the third quarter of 2021 for estimated delivery starting from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company would first undertake technology transfer and then launch drug substance and product filling into vials under aseptic conditions.

Gland Pharma’s expertise in manufacturing sterile injectable at a significant scale will support establishing a stable supply of Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s, which is partnering with RDIF, has completed phase 3 trials of Sputnik V and is expected to announce results early next month.