Gland Pharma will be investing over ₹400 crore in adding up capabilities to their existing facility in the Genome Valley here to manufacture biologicals, biosimilar, antibodies and recombinant Insulin. The company will recruit more than 500 workforce for this expanded facility, mostly from the nearby places.

The Hyderabad-based company had established their biopharmaceutical facility in February 2022 at Genome Valley with an investment of ₹300 crore to manufacture vaccines, biologicals, biosimilar, antibodies and others. Recruitment of 200 workforce has already been completed in the facility.

The expanded site is envisaged to meet the national and international regulations to be followed in the manufacturing ofbiological products as applicable and will be built under the GMP guidelines applicable for the respective product lines

The announcement was made after Telangana Industries’ Minister KT Rama Rao with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Gland Pharma, Srinivas Sadu here.

“This project investment is estimated to be about ₹400 crore and expected to generate employment to about 500 personnel,’‘ Srinivas Sadu said in a release.

K.T Rama Rao said: “The expansion will be focussed on advanced areas like Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin, all of which are areas where the State is focussed on building capabilities and consolidating our leadership position.’‘

Gland Pharma Ltd, is a generic injectable focused pharmaceutical company, continuously striving towards providing quality products for people’s healthcare for more than forty years.

