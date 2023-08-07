German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India, which will be launching its new GLC on August 9, is expecting 15 per cent sales from the SUV.

2.6 million Mercedes-Benz GLCs were sold last year worldwide and was the highest-selling model for the luxury carmaker.

“GLC is a very important car for us. In India we sold 13,000 and it is our best-selling SUV. This year we expect it to be around 15 per cent of our sales. We opened the expression of interest in the last few weeks and the response is good,” said Lance Bennett, VP, of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz India to businessline.

The new GLC that is built in the country will be available in diesel and petrol versions with 45kW power than its predecessor equipped with a mild hybrid motor. The car will be available with enhanced safety features including blind spot assist, active brake assist, parking with 360-degree camera, active lane keeping assist, and parking assist.

The company that sold 8,528 units in H1 and recorded a 12.6 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to January- June 2022 is expecting double-digit growth for the full year.

Bennett who has worked for the company in New Zealand pointed out that the consumer demographic is different in both countries, “In New Zealand, the average age is more than 50 years of the consumers, whereas in India it is younger and below 50 years. In India, there is a greater mix of Maybach, S class as one has more chauffeur driven cars whereas in New Zealand there is a mix of AMG products with higher self-driven cars,” he said.

Emerging markets

While New Delhi and Mumbai are key markets for Mercedes-Benz India, demand for cars is growing from tier 2 cities.

“The demand from the emerging markets in the country is nearly 15 per cent,” he said.

Further, the company has reduced its waiting period across the car models it offers in the country.

“India is a major market for the company globally and we get priority supply. The waiting period depends on models but has been reduced. On average, the waiting period is around three and half months,” added Lance Bennett.