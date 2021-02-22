Glenmark arm gets Russian Health Ministry nod for nasal spray Ryaltris

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its Swiss subsidiary has received marketing approval from the Russian health regulator for its nasal spray Ryaltris.
Ryaltris is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. The drug relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.
“Glenmark Specialty received marketing approval from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for its innovative Ryaltris Nasal Spray — a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray. This paves the way for commercialisation of Ryaltris in Russia which is expected to be made available to patients in the country in Q1FY2021-22,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
In Russia, allergic rhinitis affects 10-20 per cent of the population on average, with certain regions having a higher prevalence rate of 18-38 per cent. Allergic rhinitis can impact a person’s quality of life and lead to functional impairments, as well as increase the risk of having asthma, the company said.
Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice-President - Russia and CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said Russia is one of the key markets for the company and it consistently looking to expand its product portfolio.
“Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory medicine and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally... This new innovative addition to our portfolio is yet another major step in strengthening Glenmark’s respiratory focus in Russia and the CIS region,” Kantor added.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.18 per cent higher at ₹483.25 apiece on BSE.
