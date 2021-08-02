Glenmark partners Canada’s SaNOtize to launch nasal spray

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
A nasal spray to target SARS-CoV-2 in the upper airways is likely to be available in India later this year, following a tie-up between Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp.
The exclusive, long-term alliance allows Glenmark to manufacture, market and distribute SaNOtize’s Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for Covid-19 in India and other Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
Glenmark will undertake advanced clinical trials in India, and expects to launch the novel product in the last three months of 2021.
Dr Monika Tandon, Glenmark’s Senior Vice-President (Clinical Development), told BusinessLine the trial will involve about 300 ëarly non-hospitalised patients”. The product has been categorised in different geographies as a preventive or for early treatment, she said. The product is known to work against the variants as well, she said, stressing on the importance of making it available even as a third wave was imminent.
The spray would be used about five times a day in treatment and twice a day as a preventive, she said, adding that it has a low concentration of nitric oxide.
In early July 2021, Glenmark presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. The committee recommended a Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow.
In March 2021, SaNOtize’s clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95 per cent, and then by more than 99 per cent within 72 hours, a note from Glenmark said.
It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of clinical trials in the UK and Canada. “Available in the form of a simple nasal spray, it is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nanomolecule with proven anti-microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19,” Glenmark added.
NONS has already received a CE mark in Europe. It is approved and being sold in Israel and Bahrain. SaNOtize developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORSTM) to treat and prevent microbial infections in 2017.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...