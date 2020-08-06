Glenmark to launch 400 mg `FabiFlu’ for Covid treatment

Drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has said that it will introduce a 400 mg version of oral antiviral FabiFlu (favipiravir), for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in India. The higher strength will improve patient compliance by reducing the number of tablets that patients require per day.

“A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. Also reducing the pill burden has been a demand from doctors and patients to enable adherence,” Glenmark said.

The 200 mg dosage of FabiFlu required patients to take 18 tablets on Day 1 (nine in the morning and nine in the evening), followed by eight tablets each day after that for a maximum of 14 days. With the new 400 mg version, patients will now have a more relaxed dosage regimen, with nine tablets required on Day 1( 4.5 in the morning and 4.5 in the evening), and thereafter two tablets twice a day from Day 2 till end of the course.