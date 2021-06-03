Global admission consulting and advisory firm Crimson Education forays into India

Crimson Education, a global admission consulting and advisory firm, on Thursday announced its foray into the Indian market.

Crimson Education is the world’s most successful US/UK university admissions support consultancy with a presence across 24 nations with a network of over 2,400 mentors and experts from across the globe.

With its foray into the India market, the company is planning to bring its global best practices, including best-in-class admission consulting to help Indian students competing for premium institutes and Ivy League colleges in the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada, reach their ultimate university admission goals.

“Even though Indian students are a consistently growing diaspora in the international students’ segment to the World’s Top Universities each year, their pathways are shadowed by a maze of misinformation or lack of accessible resources. We want to change that!” Crimson CEO and Co-Founder Jamie Beaton said in a virtual event to announce the company’s India foray.

Founded in 2013, Crimson Education has helped students around the world secure over 2,200 offers to the US Top 50 universities, 366 offers to Ivy League universities, 133 offers to Oxford or Cambridge universities and 900+ offers to the Top 10 universities in the UK.

“We will be working with students finding their best-fit university, create a personalised roadmap, ace the standardised tests, craft the perfect essay, build candidacy through extracurriculars and offer them an opportunity to compete with the strongest applicants from around the world and bridge the access divide,” Kunal Mehra, Country Manager, India at Crimson Education said.