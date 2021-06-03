Global admission consulting and advisory firm Crimson Education forays into India

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Crimson Education, a global admission consulting and advisory firm, on Thursday announced its foray into the Indian market.
Crimson Education is the world’s most successful US/UK university admissions support consultancy with a presence across 24 nations with a network of over 2,400 mentors and experts from across the globe.
With its foray into the India market, the company is planning to bring its global best practices, including best-in-class admission consulting to help Indian students competing for premium institutes and Ivy League colleges in the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada, reach their ultimate university admission goals.
“Even though Indian students are a consistently growing diaspora in the international students’ segment to the World’s Top Universities each year, their pathways are shadowed by a maze of misinformation or lack of accessible resources. We want to change that!” Crimson CEO and Co-Founder Jamie Beaton said in a virtual event to announce the company’s India foray.
Founded in 2013, Crimson Education has helped students around the world secure over 2,200 offers to the US Top 50 universities, 366 offers to Ivy League universities, 133 offers to Oxford or Cambridge universities and 900+ offers to the Top 10 universities in the UK.
“We will be working with students finding their best-fit university, create a personalised roadmap, ace the standardised tests, craft the perfect essay, build candidacy through extracurriculars and offer them an opportunity to compete with the strongest applicants from around the world and bridge the access divide,” Kunal Mehra, Country Manager, India at Crimson Education said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...