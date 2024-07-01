Tessolve, a global semiconductor and embedded engineering company, claims to have surpassed ₹1,000 crore in revenue earlier this year.

Founded in 2004, the company says its client list includes 80 per cent of the 20 largest semiconductor firms worldwide, offering end-to-end solutions from semiconductor design to testing to production and embedded software.

“Surpassing ₹1,000 crore in revenue is a remarkable milestone for us and a reflection of our team’s commitment and long-term collaboration with customers. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on continuing our path of leadership,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, of Tessolve. “In the last few years, we have grown at a 20 per cent+ CAGR, and we are on track to continue the growth path. The semiconductor industry has fresh momentum, and with our end-to-end engineering expertise, we are well-positioned in this space. We are a trusted partner for most of the world’s largest companies. This reflects our commitment to excellence and the value-added solutions we offer,” he added.

Over the years, Tessolve, with a presence in over 10 countries, has invested in training semiconductor engineers, addressing the talent gap worldwide, beginning with India. Tessolve claims to have established state-of-the-art semiconductor test, characterization, and reliability qualification labs in India and overseas, enabling customers to productise their chips. It offers capabilities to handle full-chip design (from RTL to GDSII), productisation, and product design all under one roof.