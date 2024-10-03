The prospect of India-based credit rating agencies assigning sovereign ratings to the rest of the world can help reconstruct India’s narrative across the globe and can also influence investment decisions and borrowing costs, said K Rajaraman, chairperson of International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA), on October 3.

Currently, global credit ratings are dominated by agencies from the developed world. These agencies assess the creditworthiness of governments, corporations and other entities, providing ratings that influence investment decisions and borrowing costs worldwide. Their assessments play a crucial role in the financial markets, he said, in a recorded address, at the launch of the global sovereign ratings by CareEdge at GIFT City.

“Today is a significant milestone that an Indian credit rating agency for the first time will assign sovereign ratings to the rest of the world,” he added

“This is an important step for us as a rising economy to mark a shift where we do not allow others to risk, reconstruct our narrative. Instead it is time to see if we are confident enough to create a perception of our own now,” he added.

Additionally, CareEdge Global IFSC , a subsidiary of CARE Ratings unveiled its report on Sovereign Ratings of Global Economies --- assigning sovereign ratings to 39 countries -- which assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of BBB+ to India.

The rating given to India is based on the resilient post-pandemic rebound of the Indian economy and increased focus on infrastructure investment. Apart from India, BBB+ rating has also been assigned to Botswana and Philippines in the report.

“India’s high foreign exchange reserves and low levels of external debt contribute to a favourable external position, supporting its overall credit profile. However, these positives are balanced against high general government debt and weak debt affordability. The economy continues to lag in global competitiveness and has a low per capita income,” according to the report.

Economic growth has remained healthy, rising by 8.2 per cent in FY24 and is projected to remain around 6.5-7 per cent over the next five years. Growth has been supported by strong capex push by the government with gross fixed capital formation rising to 30.8 per cent of GDP in FY24 compared to 29.5 per cent in FY19.

The government’s continued focus on the development of infrastructure and resolving logistic bottlenecks bodes well for boosting the overall growth potential. India also enjoys a favourable demographic structure. Going ahead, there is a need to increase investment in human capital and create more employment opportunities to fully reap the demographic dividend. However, India faces challenges from a low per capita income at $7638 (constant PPP terms) in 2023, the report added.

In its first sovereign rating action, CareEdge Global has assigned AAA rating to Germany, Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, AA+ to Australia, Canada and USA, AA- to France, Japan, Korea, UAE and UK, A rating to China and Spain and A- to Chile, Malaysia and Thailand, among others.

“This is a significant milestone for us in our journey towards becoming a global knowledge-based institution. As India’s economic influence grows, it is both timely and appropriate for an Indian company to enter this domain... We are convinced that it is very important to have transparency in the methodology of sovereign ratings, particularly in assessing the growth potential and investment needs of economies. This reflects in the ratings assigned by us,” said Mehul Pandya, MD and Group CEO, CareEdge.

The CareEdge Sovereign Ratings methodology involves analysis under five broad pillars to determine a sovereign’s creditworthiness. These are economic structure and resilience, fiscal strength, external position and linkages, monetary and financial stability and institutions and quality of governance.