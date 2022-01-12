GlobalBees invests in 3 new brands

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
SoftBank-backed GlobalBees, that aggregates and invests in e-commerce brands, has added three new brands to expand its product portfolio.
The company, which is also supported by Premji Invest, has made investment in healthy-snack food brand, The Butternut company; sustainable clothing brand Mush and sports & fitness equipment brand Strauss.
GlobalBees, that recently joined the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.1 billion, has eleven direct-to-consumer portfolio brands across categories such as Homecare, Beauty & Personal care, Nutrition & Health, Fashion Jewellery, Intelligent Eyewear and Sports & Fitness
Founded in 2016, the Butternut Company offers nut butters, chocolate spreads and healthy snack foods in a variety of flavours with no added refined sugar. The brand focuses on plant protein and heart-healthy fats suitable for people of all ages, including children and the elderly. It has served over one million customers to date.
Mush is a premium brand committed to providing its customers with an exclusive range of Bamboo textile products. The brand sells eco-friendly and high-quality bamboo textile bath sets, bath towels, face towels and aims to replace cotton, polyester and other similar fibre with bamboo fibers. Within a few years, the brand has expanded to over 50 SKUs.
Strauss is one of the market leaders in sports and fitness equipment categories, with over 25 products ranked number one on Amazon and Flipkart. The company sells high-quality sports and fitness equipment in categories including exercise and fitness, yoga, skating, cricket, cycling, and more.
Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees said these brands have a great growth trajectory and come with a deep purpose to build meaningful products across categories that address unique consumer needs.
In the next three years, GlobalBees is looking to invest in over 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods, sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.
GlobalBees had acquired five D2C brands in November last year. It picked up majority stakes in Healthyhey, a dietary-supplements maker, Rey Naturals, a hair care products brand and Intellilens, an eyewear brand for undisclosed amounts. It had also acquired Yellow Chimes, a fashion jewellery brand, and Absorbia, a home care brand.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...