GlobalBees invests in 3 new brands

SoftBank-backed GlobalBees, that aggregates and invests in e-commerce brands, has added three new brands to expand its product portfolio.

The company, which is also supported by Premji Invest, has made investment in healthy-snack food brand, The Butternut company; sustainable clothing brand Mush and sports & fitness equipment brand Strauss.

GlobalBees, that recently joined the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.1 billion, has eleven direct-to-consumer portfolio brands across categories such as Homecare, Beauty & Personal care, Nutrition & Health, Fashion Jewellery, Intelligent Eyewear and Sports & Fitness

Founded in 2016, the Butternut Company offers nut butters, chocolate spreads and healthy snack foods in a variety of flavours with no added refined sugar. The brand focuses on plant protein and heart-healthy fats suitable for people of all ages, including children and the elderly. It has served over one million customers to date.

Exclusive range

Mush is a premium brand committed to providing its customers with an exclusive range of Bamboo textile products. The brand sells eco-friendly and high-quality bamboo textile bath sets, bath towels, face towels and aims to replace cotton, polyester and other similar fibre with bamboo fibers. Within a few years, the brand has expanded to over 50 SKUs.

Strauss is one of the market leaders in sports and fitness equipment categories, with over 25 products ranked number one on Amazon and Flipkart. The company sells high-quality sports and fitness equipment in categories including exercise and fitness, yoga, skating, cricket, cycling, and more.

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees said these brands have a great growth trajectory and come with a deep purpose to build meaningful products across categories that address unique consumer needs.

In the next three years, GlobalBees is looking to invest in over 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods, sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.

GlobalBees had acquired five D2C brands in November last year. It picked up majority stakes in Healthyhey, a dietary-supplements maker, Rey Naturals, a hair care products brand and Intellilens, an eyewear brand for undisclosed amounts. It had also acquired Yellow Chimes, a fashion jewellery brand, and Absorbia, a home care brand.