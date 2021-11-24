GlobalBees invests in three start-ups in new categories

E-commerce start-up GlobalBees announced that it has ventured into three new categories with its house of brands investments in Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens. With this, the start-up has a well-rounded portfolio of eight brands across homecare, personal care, nutrition & wellness, health & sports supplement and intelligent eyewear categories.

The founders and the respective teams of the three brands Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, will become a part of the GlobalBees family, with over 100 employees.

Healthyhey Nutrition was founded in 2016 by Rishi Modi. It has created over 250 highquality vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino, herbal extracts, proteins, and collagen-based supplements. The company has created a strong base of over 3 lakh customers.

Ahmedabad-based Rey Naturals was founded Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani in 2017. It is a one-stop store for all pure and natural hair care products such as cold-pressed oils extracted from nuts & seeds and essential oils extracted from plants, flowers, fruits & roots.

Intellilens, a Mumbai-based eyewear brand founded by Robin Lobo in 2018, is a category leader in the eyewear segment on Amazon. To date, the brand’s products are used by over 2 lakh users for protection against harmful UV rays emanating from smartphones, laptops and other digital devices.

GlobalBees portfolio

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said: “E-commerce in India is still in early stages. We see a massive opportunity in multiple consumer segments and Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, come with a promising growth trajectory along with a proven business model. We intend to work closely with the founders and make these brands a household name across the globe.”

The other five brands in GlobalBees portfolio includes The Better Home, andMe, Prolixr, Absorbia, Yellow Chimes. In the next three years, GlobalBees wants to invest in 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.

In July 2021, the company raised $150 million in a Series A mix of equity and debt, led by FirstCry and other investors. The company has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, supply chain & logistics, and product innovation and more.