GlobalBees invests in three start-ups in new categories

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
E-commerce start-up GlobalBees announced that it has ventured into three new categories with its house of brands investments in Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens. With this, the start-up has a well-rounded portfolio of eight brands across homecare, personal care, nutrition & wellness, health & sports supplement and intelligent eyewear categories.
The founders and the respective teams of the three brands Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, will become a part of the GlobalBees family, with over 100 employees.
Healthyhey Nutrition was founded in 2016 by Rishi Modi. It has created over 250 highquality vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino, herbal extracts, proteins, and collagen-based supplements. The company has created a strong base of over 3 lakh customers.
Ahmedabad-based Rey Naturals was founded Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani in 2017. It is a one-stop store for all pure and natural hair care products such as cold-pressed oils extracted from nuts & seeds and essential oils extracted from plants, flowers, fruits & roots.
Intellilens, a Mumbai-based eyewear brand founded by Robin Lobo in 2018, is a category leader in the eyewear segment on Amazon. To date, the brand’s products are used by over 2 lakh users for protection against harmful UV rays emanating from smartphones, laptops and other digital devices.
Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said: “E-commerce in India is still in early stages. We see a massive opportunity in multiple consumer segments and Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, come with a promising growth trajectory along with a proven business model. We intend to work closely with the founders and make these brands a household name across the globe.”
The other five brands in GlobalBees portfolio includes The Better Home, andMe, Prolixr, Absorbia, Yellow Chimes. In the next three years, GlobalBees wants to invest in 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.
In July 2021, the company raised $150 million in a Series A mix of equity and debt, led by FirstCry and other investors. The company has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, supply chain & logistics, and product innovation and more.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...