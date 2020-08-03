GM moves to build electric-vehicle charging network across US

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
General Motors Co is working with electric-vehicle charging operator EVgo to build a nationwide fast-charging infrastructure as the automaker prepares a major push into battery-powered models.
The two companies will jointly invest in 2,750 fast chargers in cities and suburbs across the US as GM moves to solve a chicken-and-egg problem that comes with selling EVs: A sparse network of chargers has turned off some potential buyers, but utilities and charging companies have been loath to expand the infrastructure until more plug-ins are on the road.
We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging, Mary Barra, GM’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast-charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand.
GM has three new electric models coming out in the next two years, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV, which will be shown to the public next week. In 2021, GM plans to sell the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which is a larger version of the existing Bolt compact, and a GMC Hummer pickup.
The automaker plans to spend $20 billion developing electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years and has said it will have at least 20 EVs for sale globally by 2023.
EVgo Services LLCs fast chargers can fully charge an electric-vehicle battery in about 30 minutes, according to the company’s website. That would allow drivers to charge their cars at least partially in the amount of time they might spend running an errand while parked.
The US has 31,446 charging stations with more than 96,000 connections, according to the Department of Energy website. Of those stations, 4,750 are fast chargers with almost 17,000 outlets. By comparison, there are about 122,000 gasoline stations in the U.S., according to the National Association of Convenience Stories.
Research firm Guidehouse Insights forecasts that the US network will have 66,000 fast-charging outlets by 2025.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...