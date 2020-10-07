GMM Pfaudler inaugurates glass lined equipment manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

GMM Pfaudler Ltd (GMMP) inaugurated its Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

GMMP had acquired the state of the art facility from De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd (DDPSI) on July 1 this year. The facility, located at Nacharam Industrial Estate, is spread across an area of 6 acres.

The inauguration signals GMMP’s long-term commitment towards meeting the demands of its customer base.

In addition to this facility, GMMP also operates two facilities - one in Karamsad, Gujarat and the other in Pune, Maharashtra. With an employee strength of over 500 and a sales and service support team across 7 cities in India, GMMP is the preferred supplier of engineered equipment and systems to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Tarak Patel, Managing Director, GMMP said, “We have concluded the acquisition announced in July and aim to start operations at this facility within the next few days. Not only does this facility significantly augment our Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing capacity, but will also help us to meet the growing demand of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. With this acquisition, GMM Pfaudler is poised to further strengthen its position in this industry.”