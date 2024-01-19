GMR Aero Technic (GAT), MRO division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd. (GACAEL) announced partnerships with Lufthansa Technik AG (LHT) and Spirit Aero System on Friday at the Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad.

A MoU was signed between GAT and LHT mutually agreeing to bring the innovative technology utilised by LHT’s Cyclean jointly at Indian airports for the operators in the region.

A strategic partnership was forged with Spirit Aero Systems establishing a cutting-edge Aircraft Nacelle component repair service at the GMR Aero Technic Base Maintenance Facility in Hyderabad. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in GMR Aero Technic’s MRO journey, establishing its role as a one-stop destination for Nacelle repair services.