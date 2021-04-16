GMR announces launch of Hyderabad AeroCity

GMR Group has announced the launch of GMR AeroCity Hyderabad, presented as an urban landmark, spread across 1,500 acres in the international airport.

The AeroCity offers a gateway airport with growing air connectivity, passenger traffic and best-in-class logistics hub with smart technologies in place.

GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments — business park, retail park, aerospace and industrial park, logistics park and hospitality. It also provides a complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure, including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure and entertainment.

Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development (ALD), in a statement, said, “Hyderabad AeroCity is creating a paradigm shift in the way of doing business in India. It offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depths to maximise workspace design efficiency.”

“Being part of the airport ecosystem, Hyderabad AeroCity also provides ease of doing business to its trusted partners,” he said

Identifying the gap in quality leisure, retail, fun and entertainment avenues, GMR Group is conceptualising a lifestyle destination retail project named ‘GMR Interchange’ to enable LIVE/WORK/PLAY at the GMR AeroCity Hyderabad campus. Entertainment avenues being mulled include a cinema and a family entertainment centre to be part of the Interchange project. A hospitality district is also being planned to cater to the multitude of demand arising from various users of AeroCity.

The GMR Business Park offers varied office real estate solutions, including ready-to-move-in Grade-A offices and built-to-suit campuses. It offers best-in-class infrastructural support for existing and prospective businesses.

A Notified Area Committee (NAC) — a one-stop clearance window for all building plan approvals — also contributes towards ease of doing business. It focuses on sustainable development using green technologies and new generation smart digital infrastructure along with quality physical infrastructure.

Spanning around 1 million sq ft of leasable area, spread over four towers (being developed in phases, with Tower 1 fully occupied and Tower 2 ready for occupancy), GMR AeroCity Hyderabad has been designed for the future business corridor.

Well connected with an eight-lane expressway and an elevated corridor with the primary and secondary business districts of Hyderabad, GMR Business Park is strategically located with local and global connectivity. In addition, the airport is currently connected by more than 150 buses round the clock, and will soon be connected via an express Metro system to the city.