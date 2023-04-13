The GMR Group has set up a Robotics Centre of Excellence (CoE) as part of the expansion of GMR Innovex, an innovation vertical of the group.

The CoE will serve as a hub for innovation, research and development and collaboration in the field of robotics.

“As the airport and aviation eco-system continues to grow, our Robotics COE will transform the industry with its cutting edge technology and solutions that would enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability,’‘ SGK Kishore, Executive Director-South Airports and Chief Innovation Officer, said in a release.

“We hope to leverage this new technology across the group, that will not only enhance its business operations, but also deliver a phenomenal passenger and customer experience. We are excited to partner with industry players that would help drive transformative change in the aviation industry and develop a better future for all.”

GMR Innovex signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Peppermint, SINE IIT Bombay, and Flo Mobility to explore opportunities and identify robotics technology -- related use cases for airports and ancillary businesses. The Robotics CoE, which will focus on developing cost-efficient and cost-effective solutions, will be the driving force behind the next wave of robotics innovation.

The centre will identify and incubate start-ups in the field of robotics and co-develop innovative robotics products for the airport and aviation eco-system.

It will drive innovation and provide the necessary infrastructure, a specially designed robotics lab for robotics start-ups, drive thought leadership and collaboration with industry partners, leverage expertise and invest in potential start-ups., the release added,.