GNFC launches Neo Neem World outlet

After successfully rolling out a range of neem-based consumer products, state-run fertilisers major Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd on Friday inaugurated its first Neo Neem World parlour, an exclusive retail outlet for its products.

GNFC has launched a range of consumer products with neem as its base, including Neem hand wash, shampoo, face wash, soap, all-purpose oil and hair oil.

Inaugurating the outlet, Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh said: “It is the need of the hour to develop, promote and use natural products. We are all aware of the benefits of neem. Neo Neem Project is an effort to modernise the neem application and present it in a consumer-friendly form.”

Ahmedabad City Mayor Bijal Patel and senior GNFC officials, including the Managing Director MS Dagur were present at the launch.

“Brand Neo Neem is created after studying changing consumer aspirations. We recently took brand Neo Neem to an international exhibition at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The overwhelming response that consumers gave us has filled us with pride” Dagur said.