Go Zero has raised $1.5 million in its follow-on pre-Series A funding round. Go Zero had earlier secured $1 million in funding from the same set of investors in 2023, including, DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, and V3 Ventures. The round also saw participation from angel investors such as Arjun Purkayastha.

Founded by Kiran Shah, Go Zero is a ‘guilt-free’ ice cream brand that offers low-calorie, high-protein, and vegan ice creams. According to the company, it is currently present in 16 cities and over 125 dark stores, has grown four times in FY 23-24 compared to FY 22-23 and has achieved seven times growth in quick commerce within just five months, from January to May 2024.

Kiran Shah, Founder, Go Zero, said, “I started Go Zero with a simple mission - to make ice creams and desserts healthier and guilt free for all. The growth that we have seen in the past 12 months has been phenomenal and proves that there is a strong demand for ‘better for you’ ice creams that taste really good. We have become one of the fastest-growing ice cream brands on quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto - which I feel are going to become a key channel for the ice cream category as people seek convenience and instant gratification.”

“With this round of funding, we will look to continue our exponential growth on quick and e-commerce along with expanding to Tier 1 cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. We will also continue to launch exciting flavours and formats for our consumers throughout the year,” she added.

Ash Lilani, Founder and Managing Partner at Saama Capital, said, “We are incredibly excited to continue backing Kiran on his journey building India’s leading better-for-you indulgent ice-cream brand. The company’s immense revenue growth and profitability since our pre-seed investment last year is proof of Kiran’s product experience and the potential of India’s desserts market.”

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

