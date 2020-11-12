GOCL Corp posts ₹17-crore net profit in Q2

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
GOCL Corporation Limited, a Hinduja Group Company, has reported a consolidated profit of ₹17.47 crore and income of ₹132 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company had registered a profit of ₹5.06 crore and income of ₹119.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
It had a consolidated profit of ₹35.60 crore and income of ₹274 crore for the first half of this fiscal.
The company has declared a special interim dividend of 200 per cent on ₹2 per share at ₹4.
HGHL Holdings Limited, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary based in the UK, which held a beneficial interest of 427,395 common stock of Quaker Chemical Corp. (Quaker) and an adjusted cash consideration of $12.2 million, has received dividends of $7.5 million out of the said Quaker Houghton proceeds.
HGHL at the end of September 2020 divested a beneficial interest equivalent of 200,000 common stock of Quaker Chemical Corp in USA for a consideration of $38 million (₹281 crore) and realised the gain.
In the Q2, the company registered a standalone income of ₹35 crore and net profit of ₹4.68 crore.
The improvement in profitability of operations has been due to of more efficient manufacturing operations, metal cladding services as well as commission earned on Guarantees/Collateral Security given to the wholly owned subsidiary HGHL Limited and for working capital requirement of Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited, a non-related party.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...