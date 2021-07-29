Godrej Appliances witnesses spike in consumption for consumer durables in July

Godrej Appliances is pinning its hopes on a spike in consumption of consumer durables in the country, in the wake of a growing trend in excess of three per cent witnessed in July, largely because of pent-up demand.

Against the industry growth rate of 30 per cent, Godrej Appliances registered 50 per cent growth in the first 27 days of July and consumption is expected to continue in Q3 and Q4 as well, Kamal Nandi, Business Head, Executive Vice-President, said.

He was addressing mediapersons virtually on Thursday in connection with Onam consumer offers. Onam is the first in a series of festive seasons across the country and it sets the tone for the entire festive season. The company is confident of achieving double-digit growth as it has ensured a strong product line-up and consumer offers, he said.

“We are doing a lot of work in terms of disinfecting technology. Consumers are actively seeking disinfection as a feature, and we are geared up with such technology in washing machines, dishwashers, and air-conditioners, soon to be introduced in our refrigerators, as well other categories,” he said, adding that the company had rolled out surface disinfectant Godrej Viroshield during Onam last year.

To a question on the growth in online sales during the lockdown, Nandi said, “compared to last year, e-com grew by 164 per cent, but this is because April and May last year were almost wiped out. If we look at last year’s secondaries, it has had 50-60 per cent growth. Had sentiment and serviceability been higher, e-com growth would have been even higher”.

Asked whether the company is expecting business growth during Onam when the threat of a third Covid wave is looming large, V Venkataraman, Zonal Business Head-Kerala said Godrej Appliances has taken every precaution at branches and warehouses in view of the rising number of cases in Kerala. “Our employees are inoculated and have been provided all the necessary training to run the day-to-day operations, while keeping the safety of trade partners and customers in mind,” he said.

“Our products are home essentials, which are crucial in the current scenario as people juggle work and home. With our new products and Onam offers, we believe that we will be able to crossover the third wave,” Venkataraman said.