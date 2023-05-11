The Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business of Godrej Electricals & Electronics has secured orders worth more than ₹2,000 crore.

The business arm of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. bagged orders from power transmission, railways, and solar projects. The projects include EPC for EHV substations of 400 kV and 765 kV across India, a GIS substation with 220 kV underground cable in Mumbai, and a 132 kV substation project in Nepal, the company said.

In the solar segment, the company has secured an order for a ground-mounted solar plant of 20 megawatts (MW) in West Bengal. The order supports the business’ aim to grow its solar EPC portfolio by 30 per cent annually over the next three years and promote energy conservation, it added.

The business marks its entry into railway electrification with a project worth over ₹900 crore from Indian Railways for the construction of traction substations and associated works.

The project is a part of Mission Raftar for upgrading speed to 160 kmph–200 kmph on the existing New Delhi-Howrah route and between Mathura-Palwal on the existing New Delhi-Mumbai routes.

Godrej Electricals & Electronics Senior VP and Business Head Raghavendra Mirji noted that with the substation orders in power transmission, the company has now diversified its customer base to include non-utility clients in addition to the current power utilities.

“With these orders, the company has expanded its portfolio in EHV cable, EHV substation, traction substation, and solar projects across India and Nepal. We are elated to be partnering with the Indian Railways on this significant transformation. Going forward, we hope to secure more such opportunities and serve new segments to contribute to the improvement of infrastructure and power transmission in India,” he added.

