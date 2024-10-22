Godrej & Boyce’s Security Solutions division, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has unveiled a new line of high-security products tailored specifically for the jewellery sector. This new product line aims to address the needs of small jewellery units, which are particularly susceptible to burglaries and related risks due to a lack of awareness about the importance of using certified products.

Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Security Solutions at Godrej & Boyce highlighted the necessity of increasing awareness about ISI certification among smaller jewellers and pawnbrokers. “While public and private banks are well-versed in these requirements, the jewellery industry—especially smaller players—lags behind,” he said.

To improve security standards and ensure compliance with government regulations, all high-security safes are now mandated to carry an ISI mark.

The Quality Control Order (QCO) issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stipulates that no manufacturer, reseller, or trader can sell safes or safe deposit lockers without an ISI mark. Gokhale pointed out that many manufacturers have been selling uncertified products, particularly in the high-security safe segment, but the government is actively cracking down on this practice.

The company’s latest offering, the Defender Aurum Pro Class E safe, is designed to meet the new QCO standards. However, there is a notable price difference between Godrej’s certified products and non-certified alternatives, ranging from 40per cent to 50per cent due to variations in materials and security standards. Its ISI-certified models start at ₹1.5 lakh and are available in different class standards.

In the institutional market for fire-resistant products, Godrej & Boyce commands a significant share of approximately 60per cent across India. The company also holds about 80per cent of the home safe market, a category it has cultivated over time. “However, the premises security segment remains fragmented, with our share around 5-7per cent,” Gokhale added.

For the fiscal year 2024, the security solutions division reported revenues exceeding ₹1,000 crore, with a target of reaching ₹1,500 crore over the next three years.