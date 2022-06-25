Godrej & Boyce to increase channel partners in South India

Godrej & Boycethe flagship furniture company of the Godrej Group, has announced its plans to expand its presence in South India by adding 20 channel partners in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu.

“In the recent years, the southern region has attracted many interior brands from around the world. We are confident that the region will provide more to our revenue basket in the near future. We plan to onboard 20 channel partners in the region by the end of F.Y.23 and plan to grow by 60 per cent in the next 3 years,” said Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio.

Through the new channels, Godrej Interio is targeting to double its direct-to-customer (D2C) platform sales by the end of FY22. For FY23, in terms of offline sales, the company targets an increase of 25 per cent.

Godrej Interio has been investing in key digital technologies, automation, processes, and people to build a robust, truly omnichannel, omnipresent furniture brand with the largest footprint across the country.

Additionally, the company plan to generate a business of around ₹200 crores from the Southern India market.

“Pan India, we have a growth rate of close to 18 per cent for business-to-customer (B2C) products and overall, Godrej Interio has a growth rate accruing up to 20 per cent. In the next fiscal we plan to grow over 25 per cent in all product categories, “ Mehta added.