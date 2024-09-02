Godrej & Boyce appliances business has introduced a production facility for its new range of fully automatic front-load washing machines powered by AI technology. The facility is built on an investment of ₹100 crore in capital expenditure spent for machinery, tools, infrastructure and backward integration.

Located in Shirwal near Pune, the production facility is spread across 1 lakh sq. ft. The company stated that the production facility will add a capacity of 3 lakh units of front-load washing machines per annum which will double the production of automatic washing machine portfolio for the brand.

“The new AI-enabled product range underscores our commitment to innovation to meet the unique needs of Indian consumers. Currently, we are one of the fastest-growing brands in the washing machine category, and with this new investment of ₹100 crore, we’re poised to further strengthen our position and achieve our target of 2X growth in the washing machines segment this year,” said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit