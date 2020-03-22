Godrej Consumer Products begin reducing prices of hand sanitisers

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Godrej Consumer Products has decided to cut down the prices of hand sanitisers after the Consumer Affairs Ministry announced its decision to regulate the prices of hygiene products that now come under the Essential Commodities Act.
The company had earlier said that it will “hold-off” price increase in soaps category despite a 30 per cent increase in raw material prices.
On Sunday, in a statement, Sunil Kataria, CEO (India & SAARC), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said, “In public interest and in line with government regulations, we have decided to reduce the price of our Godrej protekt sanitizer (50 ml bottle) from Rs 75 to Rs 25 with immediate effect.”
He said, “ The company is focusing its energy in supporting the needs of the nation drawing from our #ProtektIndiamovement – our multimedia and multi-channel campaign on raising awareness around the importance of washing hands frequently, to curb the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate panic.”
The company said that its on-ground teams are working on replenishing stocks across channels in India as they have been witnessing a spike in growing demand for personal wash products. “We are also very grateful for the commitment and unflinching support of our vendor partners and distributors during the last few weeks. We are determined to help all Indians be safe and healthy, to tide over this pandemic together,” he added.
On Friday, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) had announced that it is reducing the prices Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy Liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15 per cent. “We are commencing production of these reduced priced products immediately and these will be available in the market in the next few weeks. HUL has also ramped up the production of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Handwash liquid and Domex Floor Cleaners and is committed to scaling it up even further in the coming weeks,” the company had stated.
