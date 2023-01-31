Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumers posted a 3.60 per cent consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended in December.

The company clocked ₹546 crore profit after tax during the quarter against ₹527 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit after tax increased by 52.5 per cent compared with ₹358 crore for the September quarter.

Revenue from operations for the company grew by 8.96 per cent to ₹3,598 crore during the period against ₹3,302 crore during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also grew by 6.10 per cent against the September quarter at ₹3,391 crore.

The company stated that a consolidated volume growth of 1 per cent was reported during the quarter. The home care segment grew by 10 per cent while personal care grew by 14 per cent.

“With commodity pressures abating, we expect a gradual recovery in consumption, expansion in gross margins, upfront marketing investments with a significant focus on reducing controllable costs, and improvement in profitability in the coming quarters. We continue to have a healthy balance sheet and are also net cash positive. We are on track in our journey to reduce inventory and wasted costs and are deploying this to drive profitable and sustainable volume growth across our portfolio through category development. We remain committed to our purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets,” said Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Earlier, the company had stated in a stock exchange filing that it hopes to deliver double-digit sales growth in the quarter and the growth was expected to be backed by low single-digit volume growth.

India business sales for the company grew by 11 per cent year-on-year while Indonesia sales declined by 3 per cent, the USA, Middle East, and Africa grew by 14 per cent, and Latin America and SAARC sales declined by 8 per cent.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit