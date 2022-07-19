Godrej Consumer to invest ₹100 crore to raise awareness about green lifestyle over 3 years

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday said it will invest about ₹100 crore over the next 3-4 years on ESG-related initiatives and raise awareness about environment-friendly lifestyle among consumers. The company also launched Godrej Magic Bodywash in the powder-to-liquid format as part of its strategy to offer innovations that focus on cutting down on plastic and water usage.

Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), told BusinessLine, “We are pledging ₹100 crore to be spent over the next 3-4 years towards mass awareness initiatives endorsing the message of environment-conscious lifestyle along with social initiatives. These investments will be spent on setting up plastic waste management facilities across the country. We will also be spending money on branded and non-branded mass media campaigns. At the same time, we will also be investing in R&D to make our packaging more environmental-friendly.”

Godrej Magic Bodywash is available in a single gel sachet and in a combi-pack comprising a bottle and gel sachet. A single gel sachet can make 200 ml of bodywash. The sachet is priced at ₹45 while the combi pack (bottle + gel sachet) is available for ₹65.

“Our Magic powder-to-liquid handwash introduced in 2018 is a great example of how we have reduced plastic, water usage, and transportation costs. It has done well. So that’s given us a lot of confidence on the new launch as consumers are willing switch to new innovations that offer value and focus on sustainability,” he said.

Consumer shift

Sitapati believes the bulk of consumers for its new offering will come from middle and lower middle class consumer cohorts. He added that in South-East Asian region there has been rapid consumer shift from soaps to bodywash.“ For the bodywash category to grow it has to come at affordable pricing and at ₹45 Magic Bodywash is as reasonably priced as a soap,” he said.

The company has also roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the new launch and will leverage on this partnership to create awareness around plastic and carbon footprint.