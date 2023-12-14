Targeting mass market consumers, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumers has introduced ‘Godrej Fab’, a liquid detergent, in the South Indian markets -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. The product is launched at a disruptive price point of ₹99 for 1000 ml.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GPCL) presently plays in the liquid detergent portfolio with Ezee for woollens and special clothes and Genteel, a high-quality liquid fragrance detergent.

“We have market knowledge, and we have a decent sense of where consumers were headed. Consumers are looking for superior benefits over washing powders and great value. We felt that the time was right to play to our strengths of democratisation. One of the things that Godrej Consumers has done well in the past is taken categories that are on momentum and found ways to build access to the masses, the bulk of consumption,” said Ashwin Moorthy, CMO, India for GCPL to businessline.

Genteel which was introduced this year has become one of the fastest growing brands for the company. Further, the company has seen a demand uptick in the South markets.

“We are the market leaders in the north with Ezee wherein the liquid detergents are seen as specialists. The explosion of laundry liquids for regular washing has happened in the Southern market. We have launched where the value of the market is. Over time we will expand the market,” he said.

The company will leverage its present distribution network and increase capabilities for product availability in modern trade.

Rural growth

While the growth in rural areas continues to be muted, Godrej Consumers have seen offshoots in a few of its product categories.

“In product categories that we are growing rapidly, rural has outstripped urban. We are also investing in market developments. The two categories are the hair sachets and the liquid vaporiser machines we are seeing rural do quite well. There is energy for categorical development to occur,” added Moorthy.