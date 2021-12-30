Godrej Housing Finance partners with LeadSquared to drive sales efficiency

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Godrej Housing Finance (GHF) has selected lending CRM and marketing automation platform LeadSquared to drive sales efficiency.
Launched in 2020, Godrej Housing Finance is the financial arm of Godrej Group. GHF has been focusing on aggressively expanding its digital infrastructure through partnerships in API, verification, sanction, process authentication, business development and customer outreach.
Jyothirlatha B, CTO, Godrej Housing Finance, said, “The pandemic related restrictions have significantly altered consumer engagements across industries. Customers’ demands & related expectations are constantly evolving presenting a lot of opportunities and challenges. Technological capabilities need to be constantly evolving as well. Through this partnership with LeadSquared, we hope to further enhance our customer engagements by understanding and tuning into to our customers and employee’s needs by optimising our digital infrastructure.”
Nilesh Patel, CEO, LeadSquared, said, “We have observed that many lending businesses are realising the need to digitise rapidly and the potential it holds. Building a suitable tech stack can help you become more customer-centric and capture sales opportunities faster. As a sales transformation tool, LeadSquared helps lenders achieve this and create end-to-end sales efficiency.”
Digital lending in India is expected to become a $1 trillion market by FY23. Between 2021-2026, housing finance in India is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 22 per cent.
