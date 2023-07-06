Godrej Interio, a furniture solutions brand in the home and institutional segments, has won the contract for interior and MEP work for transit accommodation at the Cochin International Airport’s Terminal 2.

The project is to be executed in a heritage building. The scope of work spans across 55,000 sq ft and includes civil finish, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, ELV, fire protection and BMS works.

Kochi airport handles 61.8 per cent of the air passenger movement in the region. Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce, has partnered with the CIAL authorities since 2015 on renovation work. Its third project in collaboration with CIAL is expected to be completed in a nine-month timeframe, with the transit accommodation likely to be ready in 2024.

Swapneel Nagarkar, Sr. Vice-President & Business Head, Godrej Interio said, “the upcoming heritage international airport, operational in 2024, will offer convenient transit accommodation and an exceptional experience for commuters. Currently, our turnkey projects business contributes 22 per cent to our B2B segment turnover, and we foresee a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate until FY25.”

