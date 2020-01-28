Godrej Interio enters e-commerce space

Furniture maker Godrej Interio has entered the e-commerce space through a website designed by Bangalore-based design company Redd Experience Design.

With more than 56 exclusive showrooms in 20 cities, Godrej Interio is also present in 800 dealer outlets across India. The new e-commerce site will help the company to service customers in a substantially large number of zip codes.

Speaking on the is launch, Ashish Jain, head E-commerce, Godrej&Boyce, said: “ Our brand focuses on creating immersive customer-friendly interfaces and the website is a true omnichannel experience for tech-savvy customers.”

“Godrej Interio setting foot in the e-commerce space has happened at a time when the rest of the industry has evolved considerably over the last few years. This also posed a challenge for our design team as it meant that we had to design a significant number of features that customers have come to expect from other platforms before we could get to the features that are specific to Godrej’s business and help them achieve competitive advantage,” added Sharan Grandigae, Founder and CEO, Redd Experience Design.