Godrej launches new refrigerators, washing machines

Godrej Appliances on Friday expanded its refrigerator and washing machine range by launching three new models — the Godrej EDGE RIO refrigerator, Godrej EDGE NEO refrigerator and Godrej EDGE Ultima Semi-Automatic washing machine.

“As Indian households fight the pandemic, home appliances can go a long way in reducing their burden and easing their stress. Our newly introduced range of appliances — Godrej EDGE RIO, Godrej EDGE NEO and Godrej Edge Ultima — available in the high-volume popular segments, are meant to cater to consumers across the country. These are being manufactured at our state-of-the-art factories, yet another step towards supporting ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Godrej Appliance.

Available in 192L capacity with 5-star, 4-star, 3-star and 2-star variants, the Godrej EDGE RIO and EDGE NEO refrigerators are priced at ₹14,000 onwards. The Godrej Edge Ultima washing machines are priced at ₹16,400 onwards.

Since the pandemic placed restrictions on large-scale gatherings, Godrej Appliances has been launching products in a virtual format. Sanjeev Jain, National Sales Head, Godrej Appliances, said the company is planning to launch new products through the year across different segments.

The Godrej EDGE RIO and EDGE NEO are designed to cater to the need for more storage in refrigerators, the company said. The 5-star rating as per the 2020 energy rating norms, along with the advantages of the advanced inverter technology, makes Godrej EDGE RIO and EDGE NEO refrigerators highly energy-efficient and power-saving, it added.

Godrej Edge Ultima, a 5-star rated washing machine, optimises electricity consumption and provides higher savings, it said.