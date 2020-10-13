Companies

Godrej Properties buys 15 acres in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur for residential project

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Pirojsha Godrej (file photo)   -  THE HINDU

The site offers extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure, according to the company

Real estate developer Godrej Properties announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

Spread across 15 acres, the project offers about 0.15 million square metres (1.6 million square feet) of potential saleable area comprising residential apartments of various configurations.

The company note said Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bengaluru, with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs in the city.

The site is strategically located and offers extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity, it said.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said, “Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project addition fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country’s leading real estate markets.”

Godrej Properties Ltd
