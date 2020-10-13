Godrej Properties buys 15 acres in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur for residential project

Real estate developer Godrej Properties announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

Spread across 15 acres, the project offers about 0.15 million square metres (1.6 million square feet) of potential saleable area comprising residential apartments of various configurations.

What makes Godrej Properties a good bet over long term

The company note said Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bengaluru, with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs in the city.

The site is strategically located and offers extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity, it said.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said, “Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project addition fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country’s leading real estate markets.”