Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) announced today the acquisition of a 90-acre land parcel in Khalapur, Maharashtra, just three days after securing two plots in Greater Noida through an e-auction. The company’s latest announcement regarding this land acquisition in Khalapur, Maharashtra, comes on the heels of securing two prime plots in Greater Noida.

The Khalapur acquisition is added to their portfolio, with plans to develop 1.7 million square feet of residential plots.

The shares of Godrej Properties Limited were trading at ₹2,877.05, down by ₹48.65 (1.66 per cent) on NSE at 10.15 am on Monday.

The Greater Noida acquisition, totaling approximately 17.5 acres, was secured with a combined bid of ₹842 crore. Just three days later, GPL revealed its purchase of a 90-acre land parcel in Khalapur, Maharashtra. This acquisition is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet, primarily for residential plotted development.

These rapid-fire acquisitions underscore GPL’s ambitious expansion plans across diverse geographic regions. The Greater Noida plots aim to capitalize on the burgeoning Delhi-NCR market, leveraging the area’s proximity to Delhi, Noida, and the upcoming Jewar airport. Meanwhile, the Khalapur purchase targets the lucrative Mumbai metropolitan region, situated about 70 kilometers from the city center.

About the acquisition of land in Khalapur, Maharashtra, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years. Khalapur is a promising upcoming location. Hence, following the excellent response to our last development, Godrej Hillview Estate, we aim to expand our presence in the region. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”