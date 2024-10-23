Godrej Properties reported consolidated net profit of ₹335.2 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, up 5 times on-year with revenue from operations surging 3.2 times to ₹1,093.2 crore.

The real estate developer’s bottomline was aided by credit of ₹105.62 on deferred tax liabilities due to lower applicable tax rate on long term gains tax on capital assets sold after July 23, 2024.

During the quarter, the company sold houses worth ₹5,198 crore, up 3 per cent on year while collections rose 68 per cent to ₹4,005 crore.

Real estate companies recognise revenue on the basis of units delivered and during the quarter the company delivered projects aggregating 6.6 million square feet across three cities.

It added six housing projects in three cities with an estimated booking value of Rs 9650 crore while 7 new projects and phases of existing projects were launched in the quarter under review in four cities.

The company said that in FY25 so far it has already achieved around half of its annual booking guidance for the full year.